Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $291.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Autodesk by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $296.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.