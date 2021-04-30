AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$38.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.56.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ACQ shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
TSE:ACQ traded up C$2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,053. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.22.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
