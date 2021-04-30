AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$38.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACQ shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

TSE:ACQ traded up C$2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,053. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.22.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.