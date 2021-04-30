AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.150–1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.29 million.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

