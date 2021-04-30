AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AtriCure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AtriCure by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

