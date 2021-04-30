Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s (ATVDY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Shares of ATVDY remained flat at $$4.03 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.