Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 733 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,973. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

