Atlas Private Wealth Management Invests $491,000 in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

BNL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,318. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

