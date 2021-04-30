Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $94.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,525. The stock has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

