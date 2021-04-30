Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 9,688 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,760,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 101,392 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2,571.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 88,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 85,126 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,257,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after buying an additional 58,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

DBEF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. 10,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,936. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.