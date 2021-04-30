Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 33,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,480. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

