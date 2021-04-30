Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY):

4/27/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

4/26/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,340. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 145,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

