Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUB traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $38.67. 295,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

