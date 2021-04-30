Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $78.83 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 4254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.24.

The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Atkore by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 633.3% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Atkore Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

