Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.03%.

Astellas Pharma stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.63. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

