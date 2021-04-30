Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 249,333 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 249,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

