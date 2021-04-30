Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 281,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,786,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTB. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE CTB opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

