Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $20.88 Million Investment in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,066,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,884,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Heartland Express by 44.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 61.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

