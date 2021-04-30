Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 171,646 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 171,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,597,000 after acquiring an additional 375,716 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $146.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.99. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

