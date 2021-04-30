Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 132,691 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 7,050.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 132,691 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Haemonetics worth $14,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 71,355 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday. CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.58. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.