Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $20.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.64. 2,849,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $91.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $670,791. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

