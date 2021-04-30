Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aspen Pharmacare’s FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

APNHY stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.53. Aspen Pharmacare has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

