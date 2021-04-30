ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $305.00 on Friday. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $323.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.34. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

