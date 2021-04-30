Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $87.09 on Friday. Ashland Global has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.