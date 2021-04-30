Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 185,678 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,283. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.