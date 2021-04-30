ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $122.00. The company traded as high as $110.03 and last traded at $109.35, with a volume of 152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Get ASGN alerts:

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.