ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Shares of ASE Technology stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,740. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

