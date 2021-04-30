Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75. Ascom has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

