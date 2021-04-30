Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.02 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $325.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.