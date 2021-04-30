Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Shares Down 3.4%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.18 and last traded at $51.87. 5,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 662,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

