Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $53.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

