Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $106.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.31, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

