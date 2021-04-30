Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $275.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.20 and a 200-day moving average of $252.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $173.93 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

