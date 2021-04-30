Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.79. 59,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,547. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.49 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

