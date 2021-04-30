Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. 146,478 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.