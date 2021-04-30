Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 646 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.66. 55,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,237. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $158.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

