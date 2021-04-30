Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:ARIX opened at GBX 189 ($2.47) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £255.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.79. The company has a quick ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 78.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arix Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234 ($3.06).

About Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

