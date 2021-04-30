Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON:ARIX opened at GBX 189 ($2.47) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £255.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.79. The company has a quick ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 78.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arix Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234 ($3.06).
About Arix Bioscience
See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.