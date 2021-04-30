Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.41.

NYSE ANET traded down $4.16 on Thursday, hitting $318.35. 6,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,103. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.55. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $231,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $51,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,647,723. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

