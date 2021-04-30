Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $29,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.41.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $748,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $322.51 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

