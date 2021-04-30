Argus Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $193.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by Argus from $157.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.13.

PPG opened at $173.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.49 and a 200 day moving average of $144.69. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $176.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

