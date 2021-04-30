Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 9,948 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $52.01.

