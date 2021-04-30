Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 974 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.95. 3,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -596.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $47.83.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

