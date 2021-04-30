Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $220.56. The stock had a trading volume of 71,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

