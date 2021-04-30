Argent Advisors Inc. Has $739,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. 193,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,733. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.61.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

