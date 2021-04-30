Argent Advisors Inc. Has $7.97 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $273.18. 87,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,906. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.21 and a 200 day moving average of $237.24.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

