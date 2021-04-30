Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 231 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $222.36. The company had a trading volume of 39,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,369. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.34 and its 200 day moving average is $205.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

