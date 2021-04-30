Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 325,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,954. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $147.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.64.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

