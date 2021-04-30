Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $8.19. 28,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,492,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $831.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 734,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

