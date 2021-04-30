Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $2,184,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 164,447 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

ARDX opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

