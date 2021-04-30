Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

ARCO has been the topic of several other reports. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

NYSE ARCO opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 9.9% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 44,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

