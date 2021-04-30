Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 23,955 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,955 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

